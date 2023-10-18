Estes Park hotel, conference center has new owner

ESTES PARK — The company that acquired the historic Elkhorn Lodge and Cabins in 2020 has purchased the Rocky Mountain Hotel and Conference Center.

East Avenue Development LLC, based in Cedar Park, Texas, closed Aug. 29 on the purchase of the 139-room hotel at 1701 N. Lake Ave. from Trinity Hospitality LLC, based in Fayetteville, North Carolina. Larimer County records list the purchase price at $15.5 million, although spokespeople for East Avenue said other financial considerations were also involved.

The complex includes a business center, conference center and three meeting rooms.

East Avenue is renovating the Elkhorn Lodge and Cabins at 600 W. Elkhorn Ave., which is listed on the National Register of Historic Places. With some structures dating back nearly 150 years, it is widely believed to be the oldest continuously operating hotel in Colorado.

On its website, East Avenue also listed the Home2 Suites by Hilton at 4715 S. Timberline Road in Fort Collins as one of its past projects.

East Avenue focuses on hospitality in and around national parks.

“We are honored to have the opportunity to take stewardship of the Rocky Mountain Hotel and Conference Center,” Justin Mabey, East Avenue’s managing partner, said in a prepared statement. “This property’s incredible story and long standing within the community will continue to contribute to the amazing experiences that Estes Park delivers. We are excited about the potential it presents and are dedicated to elevating the guest experience while maintaining the spirit of this beautiful destination.”

Mabey said East Avenue will work closely with Vista Host Hotels to retain the current staff and management and ensure a smooth transition, and that the company has plans for future investments to enhance the property’s appeal.