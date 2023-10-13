Commercial, residential trends on tap for Boulder Valley Real Estate Conference

BOULDER — Real estate professionals are eligible to earn eight continuing-education credits at the 16th annual Boulder Valley Real Estate Conference, scheduled for Nov. 16 at the Embassy Suites in Boulder.

The credits are offered through BoLo Realtors and the Colorado Department of Regulatory Agencies.

The conference will run from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., with sessions focused on aspects of residential and commercial real estate, including a residential forecast by Todd Gullette, managing broker of Re/Max of Boulder.

Geoffrey Keyes, managing broker of Keys Commercial Real Estate LLC, will lead a panel discussion of trends in the commercial sector.

Other sessions will explore:

Tightened Lending: exploring how rising interest rates will impact the lending environment for commercial real estate, including loans coming up for renewal.

Housing Policy Landscape: a discussion of state and local policy initiatives to boost housing construction, including affordable housing.

Property Crime: identifying trends in vandalism, burglaries and other issues facing owners of property, along with possible solutions.

Municipal Backlog: exploring delays in the development-review process.

Breaking Ground: exploring new development projects in seven area cities.

Broker Commissions: how recent and ongoing litigation over broker commissions will affect the brokerage community and consumers.

Registration for the conference can be accomplished on the BizWest website. The early-bird registration fee is $75 through Oct. 27. CE credits are purchased separately and are available for $20.

Sponsors include charter sponsor Re/Max of Boulder; title sponsor Elevations Credit Union; supporting sponsor Baseline/McWhinney; and associate sponsors Berg Hill Greenleaf Ruscitti LLP, the Boulder Chamber, Boulder Creek Neighborhoods, EideBailly LLP, First American Title Co., FirstBank, Golden Triangle Construction Co., Vortic Watch Co., and WK Real Estate.