Fort Collins Willow apartments sell for $65 million

FORT COLLINS — A California-based real estate investment company has purchased the Willow Street apartments at 281 Willow St. in Fort Collins. Purchase price in the Sept. 28 transaction was listed at $65 million.

The buyer, Borello Asset Management Inc. of Morgan Hill, California, invests in multi-family real estate; it has 813 units and $350 million under management.

Seller, according to Larimer County property records, was CA Residential Fort Collins Property Owner LLC, which shares the same Chicago address as CA Ventures, a real estate investment management firm with $10 billion in gross asset value, according to its website.

The 281 Willow St. facility includes two, five-story buildings. One has 197 units over 83,567 square feet and the other 88 units over 64,627 square feet.