Farm takes shot at whiskey distilling

“It all starts with our family farm. My family has been farming in this area, and on the particular piece of property where the malthouse is, since 1926,” Larimer County farmer and Root Shoot Malting founder Todd Olander said. “I’m a fifth-generation farmer, and I’m pretty much the last one left.”

As the last one left, there was no one to try to talk him out of it when he decided to take a risk and attempt to break into the distilling game and launch Root Shoot Whiskey.

“I grew up on the farm, and I’ve been here my entire life: about 41 years now,” Olander said of the roughly 2,000-acre plot between Berthoud, Johnstown and Loveland where everything that goes into Root Shoot Whiskey is grown and malted. All told, from field to barrel to bottle, the ingredients travel only about 30 miles.

Olander’s journey into the liquor business started with the construction in 2016 of the farm’s malthouse, a building where raw grains are soaked and transformed into malt, the precursor to many types of alcoholic beverages.

“The primary goal of that was to create our own market and differentiate ourselves from the commodities market just selling grain to grain elevators,” Olanders said. The farm grows barley, wheat and rye — all of which are processed in the malt house — along with corn, most of which is sold to distilleries for making bourbon.

The year after the malthouse was built, Olander struck up talks with Vapor Distillery, producer of the Boulder Spirits line of liquors. “We partnered with those guys to put some spirits and barley into barrels and see what we get after five years. That’s the short and sweet of what we’ve done.”

After a half-decade of waiting, the result is a single-malt, 50% alcohol by volume elixir that Olander said evokes the aromas of cobbler and honey granola and finishes with hints of spice and cocoa.

“We’re still working with Vapor, and since the first year we’ve continually increased how much we’re making with them and changing the recipe every year – different tweaks for what we think might taste good in a whiskey,” Olander said.

Root Shoot Whiskey is available in liquor stores throughout the Front Range and additional varieties are expected to hit shelves each year as new batches come of age.