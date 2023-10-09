Space-antenna firm Tendeg expands into 100K HQ, factory

LOUISVILLE — Tendeg LLC has leased more than 100,000 square feet at 1350 S. 96th St. in Louisville’s Bolder Innovation Campus that will serve as the space antennas and deployables company headquarters and manufacturing facility.

The company was approved this year for state and local tax incentives to facilitate the move and expansion, which more than doubles Tendeg’s footprint.

Tendeg, which, according to a Louisville city memo from May about an incentives offer, “is growing quickly and must expand its manufacturing capabilities in order to meet customer demand,” had operated out of two sites in the nearby Colorado Technology Center — one on Prairie Way and the other on Boxelder Street — that totalled about 43,000 square feet.

With Tendeg’s move, the two-building, 200,000-square-foot Bolder Innovation Campus is fully leased.

“The new Bolder Innovation Campus building is perfectly suited for our needs, and Tendeg is happy for the opportunity to continue to expand and stay within our Louisville home,” Tendeg CEO Gregg Freebury said in a news release. “Our unique deployable antennas for satellites have gained extensive traction for both government and commercial programs. Most of our contracts will be supporting a constellation of satellites. Consequently, we need to build a state-of-the-art facility for our growing team and increase our production rates.”

CBRE’s Erik Abrahamson represented Tendeg in the lease, terms of which were not disclosed, while Jeremy Kroner, a fellow CBRE broker, represented United Properties Inc., the owner of the 96th Street property.

A Louisville city memo said that Tendeg estimates that its tenant improvements will total about $10 million, with another $15 million in machinery and equipment purchases planned for the next five years.

All told, Tendeg could receive $335,000 in incentives from the city and another $4.9 million from the Colorado Economic Development Commission.

To qualify for the full state package, Tendeg, founded in 2007 by space-industry veterans Gregg Freebury, Neal Beidleman and Jamie Gull, have pledged to create 451 new jobs in Boulder County.

The Boulder Valley region, particularly along the U.S. Highway 36 corridor, is a well-established aerospace hub, home to the likes of Sierra Space Corp.; Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE: MAXR) and Ball Aerospace and Technologies Corp.