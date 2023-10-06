Northern Water names new president after Applegate retirement

BERTHOUD — The Northern Colorado Water Conservancy District has named a new board president following the retirement of Mike Applegate.

The 13 Northern Water board members elected Dennis Yanchunas to the position of president.

Yanchunas represents Boulder County on the board; he has served on the Northern Water Board of Directors since 2010 and has previously served as the president of the Municipal Subdistrict Board.

Applegate was the longest-serving president in Northern Water’s history. He stepped down after serving as a director from Larimer County for 32 years and president of the board for 25 years.

Applegate’s Larimer seat was filled by Dave Stewart of Fort Collins. He’ll serve an initial four-year term. His appointment came at the hands of judges in the judicial districts covered by Northern Water.

Dennis Yanchunas

Stewart is the owner and president of Stewart Environmental Consultants Inc. A native of Fort Collins, Stewart has a doctorate in environmental engineering from Colorado State University and has had a career working on water-related projects throughout the country. He has served on the Fort Collins Water Board and is an active member of the Rotary Club.

Reappointed to four-year terms on the board are Rob McClary of Sedgwick County and Dale Trowbridge of Weld County. Trowbridge was also re-elected as the vice president of the Northern Water Board.

Officers for the Municipal Subdistrict Board also were chosen on Thursday. Bill Emslie of Larimer County was elected as the president of the Municipal Subdistrict Board, for which he had previously served as its vice president. Director Dick Wolfe of Broomfield County was elected vice president of the Municipal Subdistrict Board.

The board is constituted of representatives from the counties within Northern Water. Boulder, Larimer and Weld counties are represented by three directors each, Broomfield, Logan and Sedgwick counties are represented by one director each, and Morgan and Washington counties share a director. Appointments are made in September by district court judges who serve in the Northern Water boundary sitting en banc to make their selections.