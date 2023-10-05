Retail  October 5, 2023

Croot scootin’ boogie! Crocs  to release cowboy boot

BizWest Staff

BROOMFIELD — Iconic casual footwear brand Crocs Inc. (Nasdaq: CROX) is embracing its Western roots with its latest release: the Crocs Classic Cowboy Boot.

The black boot with silver stitching and details such as rivets and a spinnable spur, will be released on Oct. 23, or “Crocs Day,” a “holiday” that the company said was created by fans to celebrate the clog brand. 

“It’s the most wonderful time of the year – Croctober – a time to celebrate the most imaginative fans in the world and this year is no exception,” Crocs chief market officer Heidi Cooley said in a news release. “Croc Day was born by our fans so we couldn’t think of a better way to celebrate them than by bringing their ideas to life not just for one day, but all month long.”

Crocs has not yet released pricing information for the cowboy boot.

