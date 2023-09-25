Weld Foundation appoints new president, CEO

GREELEY — The Weld Community Foundation has named its new president to succeed President/CEO Rand E. Morgan, who will retire at the end of the year after nine years in the position.

Tim Coons

Board Chair Dr. Matt Martinez said the baton would be passed to Tim Coons, a resident of Greeley and current communications officer at Weld Community Foundation. Coons, who moved to Greeley in 1997 to attend the University of Northern Colorado, obtained his degree, married his artist wife Betony, and remained in Greeley. He has been at the foundation the past five years and has obtained broad knowledge of foundation operations and its work with donors.

“We are excited to appoint Tim to the position,” Martinez said in a written statement. “We believe he will be a good fit for the foundation and will continue building on the great work that has been accomplished to date.”

“I am excited and proud to continue serving the Weld Community Foundation in this new role,” Coons said. “The foundation makes incredible, positive impacts throughout Weld County. I’ve come to love the work we do and working with donors to find ways to connect people to the community. It’s truly inspiring.”

Lauren Weber

Martinez also noted that program officer Lauren Weber will be promoted to chief operating officer. Weber, a Greeley native and also a graduate of UNC, has been with the foundation for 20 years. “With Lauren’s institutional knowledge and longstanding experience and now serving in this new capacity, we believe Weld Community Foundation has found its version of a dynamic duo to lead us forward,” Martinez said.

Martinez thanked the search team — made up of past, current and incoming board chairs — for its hard work over the past five months. “They spent an extensive amount of time and energy reviewing resumés, narrowing the field, and conducting interviews. I can’t thank them enough for their sacrifice of time and dedication throughout the selection process.”

Both Coons and Weber are to begin their new positions Jan. 1.