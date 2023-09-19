 September 19, 2023

CU biochemistry professor wins World Laureates Association Prize

BizWest Staff
BOULDER — Karolin Luger, endowed chair of biochemistry at the University of Colorado, is a 2023 recipient of the World Laureates Association Prize in the life sciences and medicine category.

The WLA Prize is an international science prize established in Shanghai in 2021; it was initiated by the World Laureates Association, according to the organization.

Luger and a group of colleagues were recognized for “for elucidating the structure of the nucleosome at the atomic level,” WLA said.

