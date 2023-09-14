FRCC offers 30 programs at no charge to students

An entry sign at Front Range Community College’s Larimer Campus in Fort Collins. Christopher Wood/BizWest

WESTMINSTER and FORT COLLINS — Front Range Community College has 30 degree and certificate programs that students can take without cost.

The programs are financed by the state of Colorado Career Advance and Care Forward initiatives, which fund tuition, fees and course materials.

Almost 1,000 FRCC students have already received Care Forward funding over the past year, Colleen Simpson, Front Range president, said in a press statement. And more than 1,500 are enrolled this semester in the college’s no-cost programs.

FRCC’s eligible programs are in:

Early childhood and elementary education.

Forestry and wildland firefighting.

Health care, nursing and emergency medical services.

Heating, ventilation and air conditioning.

Wellness and massage.

“These positions are critical to all of us who live in Colorado,” Simpson said. “We’re helping our students quickly start rewarding careers in several of the most needed and high-demand fields in our communities.”