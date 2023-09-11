WICHE adds Schaffer to its commission

WICHE commissioner Joe Schaffer. Courtesy WICHE

BOULDER — Joseph “Joe” Schaffer, president of Laramie County Community College, has been appointed to Boulder-based Western Interstate Commission for Higher Education by Wyoming Gov. Mark Gordon.

Schaffer joins Wyoming commissioners Fred Baldwin, Wyoming state senator; and Kevin Carman, provost and senior vice president at the University of Wyoming.

The WICHE Commission is comprised of 48 commissioners from the 15 Western states and the U.S. Pacific Territories and Freely Associated States. The commission guides WICHE’s direction and assures the Western Regional Education Compact is carried out for the benefit of the West, as it has done since 1953, according to a press statement from the organization.

“A big part of community colleges and higher education as a whole is remaining student-centered and acting in their best interests,” Schaffer said. “I’m honored and excited by the opportunity to extend my efforts to advocate on behalf of students across the West through this role with WICHE.”

“Dr. Schaffer’s journey to his role as the president of LCCC and on the commission are a testament to his passion for his community and its students,” WICHE President Demarée Michelau. “His experiences add a unique perspective to the commission, and I am excited to see the contributions he will bring to the table.”