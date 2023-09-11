Open house set to remember the late Mike Peters

GREELEY — Friends and admirers of Greeley Tribune columnist and reporter Mike Peters will gather to honor his life at a public open house, 2-4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 17, at the Greeley History Museum, 714 Eighth St. in downtown Greeley.

Peters, 79, died Sept. 6 after an illness.

Peters spent much of his career delighting Weld County readers with his mostly-humor column, the Gnarly Trombone, so-named because of a misread of the original, hand-written masthead of the Greeley Tribune. Peters wrote his topical column in addition to the thousands of news stories he wrote during a career as a Tribune reporter that began in 1971 in the building that now houses the museum. His column continued to appear on Sundays for 10 years following his 2011 retirement.

During his career, he won numerous awards for his column writing, reporting and photography. Former Tribune staff members and Peters’ family members will join in honoring Peters at the Sunday observance.