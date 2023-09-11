Median home prices vary widely across region in August
Median home prices in communities of Northern Colorado and the Boulder Valley showed no widespread trends during August, with minor and significant gains and losses noted in the sales numbers.
The August report from Information and Real Estate Services LLC showed median prices up significantly in Boulder, Longmont and Fort Collins, up slightly in Loveland/Berthoud, down significantly in Estes Park and down slightly in Greeley/Evans.
The details:
- Boulder’s median price in August was $1.515 million, up from $1.322 million in July and up 2.9% from the $1.472 million of August a year ago. Only 39 single-family homes were sold in August, compared with 62 the month prior.
- Next door in Longmont, 61 homes sold at a median price of $600,000, up from $563,760 the month prior and up 3.7% from the $577,500 of August 2022. Sixty-one single-family homes sold in August compared with 55 in July.
- Fort Collins, selling 212 single-family homes in August, set a median price of $595,000, down from $659,300 of July but up 3.5% from the $575,000 of August 2022.
- Loveland/Berthoud’s median home price in August was nearly flat from the year prior at $575,000, compared with $573,000 of August 2022, or up 0.2%. A total of 151 single-family homes sold last month.
- Estes Park’s median home price fell to $637,500, or 3.4% less than the $660,000 of a year prior. The August sales were also below the $739,000 of July this year. A total of 30 homes were sold during the month.
- Greeley/Evans sold 69 single-family homes during the month of August at a median price of $442,900, down 0.9% from the $446,745 of a year ago but up from $410,000 in July this year.
