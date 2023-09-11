Colorado bankruptcy filings increase 8% in August
DENVER — Colorado bankruptcy filings increased 8% in August compared with the same period a year ago, continuing a trend of increases dating back to December.
August filings increased in Boulder County, with Broomfield flat, and Larimer and Weld counties showing decreases. That’s according to a BizWest analysis of U.S. Bankruptcy Court data. Numbers cited include all new filings, including open, closed and dismissed cases.
Colorado recorded 554 bankruptcy filings in August, compared with 514 in August 2022. Colorado recorded 509 bankruptcy filings in July.
Year-to-date filings increased 18% statewide, to 3,975 from 3,356 through August 2022. Individual bankruptcies increased 18.6% year-to-date, while business filings increased 6%.
Among counties in the Boulder Valley and Northern Colorado:
- Boulder County recorded 26 bankruptcy filings in August, compared with 10 a year ago, an increase of 160%.The county has recorded 169 filings year-to-date, up from 108 a year ago, an increase of 56%. Boulder County recorded 20 filings in July.
- Broomfield recorded five bankruptcy filings in August, the same as in August 2022. Year-to-date filings total 36, down from 42 in 2022, a 14.3% decrease. The city and county of Broomfield recorded 10 filings in July.
- Larimer County filings totaled 39 filings in August, compared with 41 a year ago, a decrease of 5%. Year-to-date filings total 245, up 22.5% from 200 a year ago. Larimer County recorded 23 bankruptcy filings in July.
- Weld County bankruptcy filings totaled 32 in August, down from 47 recorded a year ago, a decrease of 32%. Year-to-date filings total 329, up 23.7% from 266 through August 2022. Weld County recorded 39 bankruptcy filings in July 2023.
