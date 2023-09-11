Colorado bankruptcy filings increase 8% in August

DENVER — Colorado bankruptcy filings increased 8% in August compared with the same period a year ago, continuing a trend of increases dating back to December.

August filings increased in Boulder County, with Broomfield flat, and Larimer and Weld counties showing decreases. That’s according to a BizWest analysis of U.S. Bankruptcy Court data. Numbers cited include all new filings, including open, closed and dismissed cases.

Colorado recorded 554 bankruptcy filings in August, compared with 514 in August 2022. Colorado recorded 509 bankruptcy filings in July.

Year-to-date filings increased 18% statewide, to 3,975 from 3,356 through August 2022. Individual bankruptcies increased 18.6% year-to-date, while business filings increased 6%.

Among counties in the Boulder Valley and Northern Colorado: