Notable Leaders – Real Estate Professionals

Archer Mountain Properties

Owner/Broker

Years in industry: 8

College, university: Hong Kong

“Erika Archer is one of those people you meet and not only feel instantly comfortable but (also know) she is a true problem solver and loves to help others,” said Bridget Johnson, a friend and owner of Green Girl Recycling.

“Erika has worn many hats in her career; a few of my favorites are being a female published author of the book ‘Devangelical,’ a contributor to many noteworthy magazines, and an accomplished ghost-writer for many famous books. Erika is our community member who ran all flood-recovery for the town of Jamestown then later was hired away by the town of Lyons assisting it with flood recovery on all town projects. She has acted as a grant writer for CU while raising three amazing children.

“Erika has helped countless families and individuals in the Boulder County area find homes when they lost everything during the 2013 100-year flood. Her love for assisting led her to becoming a Realtor and later real estate broker. Through her deep connections within the mountain community and passion for helping others, becoming a real estate broker was such an easy next step.

“I think what makes her approach to sales and skills stand out is her secret superpower, which is honesty coupled with razor sharp memory. Erika doesn’t miss details. She listens and is able to find the perfect fit for so many quickly; her listings turn over faster than others and her clients land perfect properties. It’s easy to see why the girl is so dang busy; she’s got the Midas touch,” Johnson said.