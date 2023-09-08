Lightning eMotors achieves ISO 9001 certification

A fleet of vehicles lines the parking lot outside Lightning eMotors’ headquarters in Loveland. Lightning occupies 250,000 square feet in the former Hewlett-Packard Co. campus. Christopher Wood/BizWest

LOVELAND — Lightning eMotors Inc. (NYSE: ZEV), a provider of zero-emission, medium-duty commercial vehicles and electric vehicle (EV) technology for fleets, has earned its ISO 9001:2015 certification.

The certification from the International Organization for Standardization recognizes the company’s quality management system. ISO is the leading international standard that specifies the requirements for quality management.

“This certification further demonstrates our unwavering commitment to quality across our systems and processes and is a clear milestone for Lightning as we continue to mature and scale the organization to meet increasing demand for commercial electric vehicles,” Troy Mai, Lightning eMotors’ vice president of quality, said in a press statement. “But this is just the beginning. We must now be diligent to maintain our processes as we nurture our culture of continuous improvement.”

The ISO 9001 audit evaluated Lightning’s processes against seven parameters: engagement of people, customer focus, leadership, process approach, improvement, evidence-based decision making and relationship management, the company said.

“I have always believed a segment-leading product is not possible without rigorous quality processes and highly skilled and dedicated people behind it, so I’m proud to see our investments have been recognized with ISO 9001 certification,” Tim Reeser, CEO and cofounder of Lightning eMotors, said in a written statement. “Over the past decade, Lightning vehicles have amassed over 5 million zero-emission, real world miles, and our current-generation vehicles demonstrate our relentless investment in quality by delivering customer uptime that competes with mature gasoline and diesel fleets.”

All ISO 9001 accredited certifications are issued by independent, third-party registrars that are recognized by an independent accreditation body. Lightning’s audit was carried out by DNV, a registrar in the automotive, environmental and energy sectors.

“Lightning eMotors had a very successful initial audit, with only minor findings that were quickly addressed. The ISO 9001:2015 certificate was issued, and we look forward to our continued partnership,” said Ismael Belmarez, technical manager in the Business Assurance North America division for DNV.”