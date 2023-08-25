Ouray Sportswear closing Englewood plant

ENGLEWOOD — Ouray Sportswear LLC will close its Englewood facility, eliminating 154 jobs.

The closure was revealed in a filing with the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment under the Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act, known as a WARN filing. The WARN Act requires at least 60 days advance notification of layoffs for companies that meet certain criteria.

“Changing business needs require us to close this facility permanently …” Ouray Sportswear president Connor Knutson said in the filing.

The layoffs will begin Oct. 17 and continue through the end of the year.

Ouray Sportswear produces customized apparel, including T-shirts, hats, fleece pullovers, joggers and other products.