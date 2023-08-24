Business resource fair planned in Fort Lupton

Fort Lupton City Hall. Christopher Wood/BizWest

FORT LUPTON — The city of Fort Lupton’s Economic Development Department will host a free Business Resource Fair from 2 to 5 p.m. Sept. 19 at the new Fort Lupton Public and School Library, 370 S. Rollie Ave.

The department organized the fair to provide a consolidated forum for businesses and entrepreneurs to learn about the resources that may benefit or support their operations. Entrepreneurs will have the opportunity to meet with representatives of multiple business service organizations, learn about available programs and discuss how the program may be of benefit to their vision or established operations.

“There are many resources available to help emerging and existing entrepreneurs start, grow, and sustain their businesses,” said Michelle Magelssen, Fort Lupton’s economic development manager, “but it seems that many are not aware of these programs.”

Services available will include no-cost, confidential business consulting; recruitment, interviewing and labor-market information for employers; government contracting assistance; grants, revolving loan funds and tax credits; manufacturer advising and resources; partnerships and networking; and support and training for establishing home-based child care.

The fair is being presented with support from Bank of Colorado and United Power. The event is open to all businesses and entrepreneurs, whether or not they operate in or serve Fort Lupton. All businesses and aspiring entrepreneurs are welcome.

The new library will open with a ribbon cutting at 5 p.m. Sept. 1.