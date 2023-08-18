July report shows healthy lodging occupancy across region
DENVER — Every reporting area in the Boulder Valley and Northern Colorado posted healthy occupancy rates for overnight accommodations during July, according to the Rocky Mountain Lodging Report.
The monthly report, released Friday by the Colorado Hotel and Lodging Association, showed that hotels, inns, bed-and-breakfasts and other overnight lodgings in the region all recorded occupancy rates of 80% or more for July, with Estes Park leading the way at 87.6%. Greeley ran a close second at 86.3%, followed by Longmont at 84.3%, the U.S. 36 corridor at 83.3%, Boulder at 82.8%, Loveland at 80.9% and Fort Collins at 80.8%.
For the year to date, only Estes Park and the U.S. Highway 36 corridor between Boulder and Denver showed declines in year-to-date occupancy over the same seven months of 2022.
During July,
Estes Park also led the pack in average daily room rate for July at $269.59 per night. Boulder was a close second at $252.65, followed by the U.S. 36 corridor at $167.05, Fort Collins at $161.76, Longmont at $156.02, Loveland at $152.49 and Greeley at $115.21.
