Lime to triple the Boulder e-scooter fleet size to 900

BOULDER — Lime will triple its e-scooter fleet size in Boulder to 900 after a successful pilot program.

Painting and signage to indicate required parking zones, or Lime Groves, will start as early as this week, the city said.

“We’re thrilled to be expanding in Boulder, and we’re working hand in hand with the city and the university to ensure we keep up the same focus on safe riding and proper parking that has made our shared electric vehicles here a success so far,” Lime general manager Cody Noblin said in a prepared statement. “Our goal is to help the city and the university meet its climate and transportation goals by offering people a safe, affordable, and sustainable way to get around. We’re proud Boulder residents, students, and visitors have enjoyed the green transit options our e-scooters offer, and we look forward to growing the program while maintaining our strong safety and parking records.”