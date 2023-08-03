Registrations begin for Unstoppable Women’s Conference

GREELEY — The agenda for the 2023 Unstoppable Women’s Conference, organized by the Small Business Development Centers in Eastern Colorado and Larimer County, along with the Loveland Business Development Center, is taking shape, and registrations for the Oct. 10 event have begun.

The event will be all day, beginning at 8:30 a.m., at the Aims Community College Welcome Center, 4901 W. 20th St. in Greeley. The registration fee is $75 until Aug. 31. In September, the fee rises to $100.

Speakers and presenters will number in the dozens, and the agenda is taking shape with topics such as outgrowing your garage, leveraging strengths as women leaders, employee retention, cracking the LinkedIn code, the importance of financial reports, and breaking barriers to growth.

Keynote speaker will be Grüvi/Spirit Free Beverage Co. founder Anika Sawni. The Denver-based company produces a line of alcohol-free social beverages.

“Despite having no experience in the healthy beverage category she was driven by her vision, motivation, and passion to change the way people drink by creating a line of delicious, non-alcoholic beverages that bridge the gap of the underwhelming non-alcoholic beverages available,” conference literature said.

She was named a Forbes 30 Under 30 when she was 25. Her company has received gold medals in both beer and wine, and is among the fastest growing companies in the North American hemisphere.

Sawni also is a founding member of the Adult Non-Alcoholic Beverage Association.

A partial list of other speakers include Lauren Storeby and Tiffany Helton, who operate the Online Restaurant Academy as well as separate Fort Collins restaurants; Alexandria Swanson, Bizop Media; Jade Shebelski, Maven & Muse Media; Patty Brewer, SBA Office of International Trade; Annette Martinezz, University of Northern Colorado; Christine Forster, Big Deal Co.; Keiko Krahnke, Montfort College of Business at UNC; and Amanda Ericson, HRX Services.