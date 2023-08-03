D.P. Dough on deck for Future Legends campus

WINDSOR — Calzone-chain D.P. Dough has signed on to open a new location at the Future Legends sports complex in Windsor next year.

“D.P. Dough Fort Collins launched in 2001, and the Front Range has been craving calzones ever since”, D.P. Dough franchise owners Mike Davie and Tony Bartolone said in a prepared statement. We are thrilled to bring their delicious comfort food to Future Legends in 2024. D.P. Dough is beloved by their fan base, and known for their seemingly endless options of made to order calzones, and of course the homemade and delivered hot cookies.”

Future Legends Complex is a 118-acre complex that includes a stadium and athletic fields, along with an indoor sports arena. It also will include hotels and multiple restaurants.