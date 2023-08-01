Gaia’s post-COVID profitability struggles continue
LOUISVILLE — Streaming video provider Gaia Inc. (Nasdaq: GAIA) added subscribers in the second quarter of 2023, but profitability remains a struggle after a comparatively successful run during the COVID-19 era, when television and web-streaming viewership skyrocketed.
Sales for the most recent period were $19.8 million. That’s “down 4% compared to the year ago quarter, due to the post-COVID subscriber contraction experienced industry-wide during 2022,” Gaia said.
The company posted a net loss of $1.7 million in the second quarter of 2023. In the same period last year, Gaia had a modest $100,000 profit.
Gaia added 8,000 members to the Gaia platform in the second quarter, ending the period with 774,500 members.
“The initiatives implemented over the past nine months to attract and retain our members have continued in the second quarter,” Gaia chief financial officer Ned Preston said in a prepared statement. “We continue to focus on growing revenues in a cost-effective manner, while also generating cash flows from operations in excess of our reinvestment in content and other capex that attracts and retains high lifetime value members.”
Gaia’s stock finished trading Tuesday up nearly 10% at $2.58.
LOUISVILLE — Streaming video provider Gaia Inc. (Nasdaq: GAIA) added subscribers in the second quarter of 2023, but profitability remains a struggle after a comparatively successful run during the COVID-19 era, when television and web-streaming viewership skyrocketed.
Sales for the most recent period were $19.8 million. That’s “down 4% compared to the year ago quarter, due to the post-COVID subscriber contraction experienced industry-wide during 2022,” Gaia said.
The company posted a net loss of $1.7 million in the second quarter of 2023. In the same period last year, Gaia had a modest $100,000 profit.
Gaia added 8,000 members to the Gaia platform in…
Subscribe now to view this article.
Want to See More!?
Start your subscription to BizWest, The Business Journal of the Boulder Valley and Northern Colorado, TODAY!
Online access PLUS print versions of all Bizwest publications
One month subscription includes:
- 1-month online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-month subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
- 1-year access to daily email newsletter & breaking news alerts.
Online access for one year.
One month subscription includes:
- 1-month online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-year access to daily email newsletter & breaking news alerts.
Online and print versions of all Bizwest publications PLUS premium access to BizWest Datastore for one year.
One year subscription includes:
- 1-year online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-year subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
- 1-year premium online access to unlimited downloads from the BizWest Datastore!
- 1-year premium online access to the Breaking Ground website!
- 1-year access to daily email newsletter & breaking news alerts.
Premium access to the BreakingGround site plus online and print versions of all BizWest publications.
One year subscription includes:
- 1-year online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-year subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
- 1-year premium online access to the Breaking Ground website!
- 1-year access to daily email newsletter & breaking news alerts.
Premium access to the BreakingGround site plus online and print versions of all BizWest publications.
One month subscription includes:
- 1-year premium online access to the Breaking Ground website!
- 1-month online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-month subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
- 1-year access to daily email newsletter & breaking news alerts.