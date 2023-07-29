Boulder nonprofit TGTHR appoints new CEO

BOULDER — TGTHR, formerly Attention Homes, a Boulder-based nonprofit whose mission is to end youth homelessness, has named Annie Bacci as its new CEO, effective Aug. 28.

Bacci brings nearly 20 years of professional experience in creating supportive housing opportunities for youth and young adults. Prior to joining TGTHR, Bacci served as director of The Corporation for Supportive Housing’s Mountain West region, where she provided overall strategic direction for the region and its Colorado-based team.

That included leading work in several states to create permanent housing solutions for youth experiencing homelessness. Bacci also has prior experience at the Colorado Department of Local Affairs, Division of Housing, where she oversaw the Homelessness and Supportive Housing unit as the manager of homeless programs.

“I am honored to be chosen to lead TGTHR and work with the incredible team to implement the vision of ending youth homelessness,” Bacci said in a written statement. “TGTHR’s programs and services bring stability, support, and connections to youth and young adults experiencing homelessness, and I am deeply humbled to have the opportunity to scale our impact.”

Amanda Cole, chair of TGTHR’s board of directors, said the organization conducted “a thorough and national search to find the best fit for the next leader of TGTHR and interviewed several highly qualified candidates. On behalf of the board of directors, we are thrilled to have Annie join the team and are extremely confident in the direction of the organization with her leadership.”