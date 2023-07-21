Region’s lodgings post mostly healthy gains in occupancy

Hotels, motels, inns, bed-and-breakfasts and other businesses that provide nightly accommodations in the Boulder Valley and Northern Colorado showed healthy occupancy rates as well as year-over-year gains, according to June’s Rocky Mountain Lodging Report, issued this week by the Colorado Hotel and Lodging Association.

Lodging rooms along the U.S. Highway 36 corridor as well as those in Boulder, Estes Park, Fort Collins, Greeley, Longmont and Loveland all posted occupancy rates above 76% for the month, and most showed year-to-date rates that were higher than those for the first six months of 2022 except for those in Boulder, Estes Park and the U.S. 36 corridor, which showed slight decreases.

About 81.7% of rooms along U.S. 36 between Boulder and Denver were filled in June, but its 60.1% year-to-date rate was down slightly from the 61.7% rate for the first six months of 2022. In Boulder, 76.7% of rooms were full during June, and its year-to-date rate was 63.9%, down from 64.3% for January through June of last year.

Elsewhere in Boulder County, Longmont posted the region’s highest June occupancy rate at 87%, and its year-to-date rate was 66.6%, up from 64% in the first six months of 2022.

In Larimer County, Estes Park lodgings posted the region’s highest average daily rental rate, at $238.37, while Greeley’s rooms as usual were least expensive, at $116.48.

Nightly-rental rooms in Estes Park were 79.7% full in June, but its 39.8% year-to-date occupancy rate was down from 44.8% in the first six months of 2022.

Elsewhere in Larimer County, about 82.6% of rooms in Fort Collins were full in June, and its 63.6% rate for January through June was higher than the 57.8% posted in the first six months of 2022. Meanwhile, 82.5% of rooms in Loveland were full in June, and its year-to-date rate of 67.8% was higher than last year’s six-month rate of 63.8%.

Greeley, the Weld County seat, posted 85% occupancy for June, and its 72.7% rate in January through June of this year was higher than the 70.3% rate it posted in January through June 2022.