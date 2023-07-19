VitriVax wins $29M Department of Defense contract for vaccine research

BOULDER — VitriVax Inc., a Boulder-based developer of vaccine-shot technology, was recently awarded a five year, $29 million contract from the U.S. Department of Defense to create a single-injection, thermostable vaccine for melioidosis and glanders.

Melioidosis, according to the Centers for Disease Control “is caused by the bacteria Burkholderia pseudomallei or B. pseudomallei, which is found in contaminated soil and water. It is spread to humans and animals through direct contact with the contaminated source.”

Glanders, the CDC said, “is an infectious disease that is caused by the bacterium Burkholderia mallei. While people can get the disease, glanders is primarily a disease affecting horses.”

VitriVax’s mandate from the DoD is to focus on preclinical studies and the development of good manufacturing practice protocols. Eventually, the hope is to submit an Investigational New Drug Application to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

The company, which has developed a proprietary atomic layering thermostable antigen and adjuvant technology platform “to enable thermostable, single-shot vaccines across a broad range of indications, while maintaining or potentially even enhancing the immune response of vaccines,” is working with the University of Nevada, Reno on the contract.