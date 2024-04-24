Grammy-winning couple Nelly, Ashanti invest in Proov

BOULDER — Proov, a Boulder-based company that provides a suite of at-home fertility-related hormone tests, received an equity investment from Grammy-winning musician couple Nelly and Ashanti who recently announced their pregnancy.

“We’re excited to work together on our first joint business endeavor, championing a female-led enterprise dedicated to empowering women with personalized care solutions,” Nelly and Ashanti said in a prepared statement.

Proov, a trade name for MFB Fertility Inc., sells its tests online and in retail outlets.

SPONSORED CONTENT People Powered: Preparing Longmont Businesses for Economic Success Longmont Chamber and FNBO present People Powered on April 24, 2024, aiming to inform business owners about workforce development, housing, and transportation issues.

“The team and I are thrilled to have Ashanti and Nelly join us in our mission to increase visibility and accessibility of clinically proven fertility and pregnancy related solutions to those who need them,” Proov CEO Amy Beckley said in a statement.

Terms of the investment were not disclosed.