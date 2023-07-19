Community Foundation of Northern Colorado awards $162,820 to area nonprofits

LARIMER COUNTY — Community fund committees within the Community Foundation of Northern Colorado have issued $162,820 in competitive grants to nonprofits in the county.

Twenty-five projects received grants through the competitive grant process with fund committees from Berthoud, Estes Valley, Fort Collins and Loveland making the decisions. The results:

• The Berthoud Community Fund Committee awarded $10,100 to four nonprofits.

• The Estes Valley CFC awarded a total of $27,800 to eight nonprofits.

• The Fort Collins CFC awarded a total of $94,920 to 10 nonprofits.

• The Loveland CFC selected three nonprofits to receive a total of $30,000.

“Through the thoughtful evaluation of our volunteer committee members, the community foundation is able to support projects across Northern Colorado that will make a meaningful impact,” Claire Bouchard, foundation director of community engagement and communications, said in a press statement. “We continue to be impressed by the innovative nonprofits working to strengthen our communities and are honored to support their important work.”

The Community Foundation of Northern Colorado hosts a competitive grant process twice annually. Local volunteer fund committees review nonprofit applications and select grant recipients in their respective communities. For more information about these grants or the fund committees, contact Claire Bouchard at 970-488-1976 or claire@NoCoFoundation.org.