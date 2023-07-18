DOLA issues affordable housing grants in region

A youngster checks out a new Habitat for Humanity Home in Greeley’s Hope Springs development, which eventually will include 176 Habitat homes. Courtesy Greeley-Weld Habitat.

DENVER — The Colorado Department of Local Affairs has issued more than $48 million in its third round of Transformational Affordable Housing Grants. Among the 13 projects funded are three from Northern Colorado or the Boulder Valley.

Funding for the grants come from the federal American Rescue Plan Act, a relief program that began during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Grants issued in the area were: