Nonprofits  July 18, 2023

DOLA issues affordable housing grants in region

BizWest Staff
Habitat
A youngster checks out a new Habitat for Humanity Home in Greeley’s Hope Springs development, which eventually will include 176 Habitat homes. Courtesy Greeley-Weld Habitat.

DENVER — The Colorado Department of Local Affairs has issued more than $48 million in its third round of Transformational Affordable Housing Grants. Among the 13 projects funded are three from Northern Colorado or the Boulder Valley.

Funding for the grants come from the federal American Rescue Plan Act, a relief program that began during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Grants issued in the area were:

  • Flatirons Habitat for Humanity of Broomfield, $700,000, for Discovery TAHG.
  • Thompson School District of Loveland, $3,757,160, for the Matthews House facility for homeless youth.
  • Greeley Area Habitat for Humanity, $3 million, for Hope Springs development.

Related Content

Larimer students contribute nearly $170K to charity

 June 14, 2023

Loveland Urban Renewal Authority approves four tax-sharing agreements

 April 26, 2023

Loveland to move ahead on Centerra South without Larimer County consent

 April 7, 2023