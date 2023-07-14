FRCC offers health care apprenticeship programs
Front Range Community College has partnered with Banner Health in Northern Colorado to offer apprenticeships in two key health care disciplines.
Students working through the programs receive college credit or certifications and draw a paycheck as a result of the program.
The apprenticeships are offered in a medical assistant program and in the pharmacy technician program, according to a press statement from FRCC.
The first two pharmacy technician apprentices completed their program training with Banner in June, part of a 20-week coursework program at FRCC and will officially graduate in August.
“I have really enjoyed the apprenticeship program. I’m a hands-on learner so this was fantastic for me,” FRCC student and Banner apprentice Danielle Contreraz said in a written statement. “Everyone I worked with (at Banner) has been fantastic and made working and learning fun for me.”
Apprentices earn a FRCC certificate, which allows them to sit for the Pharmacy Technician Certification Exam, an official state requirement. The next cohort for the FRCC pharmacy technician apprenticeship pathway working with Banner begins in mid-August. Students can apply here.
