Shiner’s Ball beer can wins design award

Ball’s Eyeris High Definition Printing Technology as seen on Shiner TexHex Bruja’s Brew IPA can. Courtesy Ball.

WESTMINSTER — Shiner TexHex Bruja’s Brew IPA, a beer brewed by Texas-based Spoetzl Brewery, is the winner of the 2023 Colored by INX Can Design Contest. The cans are produced using Ball Corp.’s (NYSE: BALL) Eyeris high-definition printing technology.

“On a crowded shelf, nothing grabs your attention more than the blazing eyes of Shiner TexHex Bruja’s Brew IPA. The colors of the design and the complex graphics, combined with Ball Corporation’s exclusive Eyeris® High Definition color separation technology, present an outstanding design with standout visual impact,” Levi Boss, Ball Corporation’s Graphics Center of Excellence director, said in a prepared statement.

The design was developed by Shiner Beer and Bakery Agency, according to a Ball news release.

“This particular design series by Shiner is so striking because of the depth of opacity from the dark contouring colors, and the brighter inks radiate in the lighter image areas,” Boss said in the release. “Being able to quickly view the actual inks on the aluminum substrate on which they will be printed allows for the designer to realize the vision of the artwork.”