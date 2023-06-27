Unilever to acquire Boulder-based Yasso

Yasso and its frozen yogurt products soon will fall under the umbrella of Unilever. Courtesy Yasso

BOULDER — Unilever, a multinational consumer-goods company, will acquire Yasso Holding Inc., a Boulder-based maker of frozen Greek yogurt snacks.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

The acquisition is expected to close in the third quarter of 2023, with Yasso joining other brands in Unilever’s Ice Cream Business Group, including Ben & Jerry’s, Magnum and Talenti.

Yasso’s products seek to capitalize on growing demand in North America for on-the-go, healthy frozen snacks. The products in the current Yasso range each contain less than 150 calories.

“This acquisition is a great step in the evolution of our Ice Cream portfolio in North America towards high growth spaces.” Matt Close, president of ice cream for Unilever, said in a written statement. “I am confident that with the full support of Unilever behind Yasso, we will take this fast-growing business to even greater heights.”

Yasso was founded in Boston in 2009. The company relocated its headquarters to Boulder in 2019.

“We are excited to join Unilever and become part of the world renowned family of Ice Cream and Novelties brands,” Yasso CEO Craig Shiesley said. “I’m proud of our company growth and we look forward to working with Unilever to expand the global footprint of our incredible brand.”

The transaction is expected to close in the third quarter of 2023, subject to regulatory approvals and closing conditions.