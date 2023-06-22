VSK Energy plant expected to bring 900 jobs to Brighton

BRIGHTON — VSK Energy Inc. plans to build a solar-panel manufacturing plant in Brighton that Colorado’s Office of Economic Development and International Trade expects will create more than 900 new jobs.

The $250 million factory at the 76 Commerce Center business park will build solar photovoltaic cells.

“Colorado’s commitment to being a leader in clean energy, its central location in the U.S., and its highly-skilled, highly-educated workforce make it a perfect fit for VSK’s module assembly facility,” VSK co-chairman Jay Sharma said in a prepared statement. “We are incredibly excited about our partnership with Colorado and our future within the Brighton community as we work together to shape a brighter, more sustainable future.”

In order to lure VSK Energy, a joint venture between India-based Vikram Solar and private equity firm Phalanx Impact Partners, the Colorado Economic Development Commission is offering a tax incentive package worth nearly $9.2 million.

“Cleantech in Colorado contributes $4.6 billion per year to the state’s economy and employs more than 62,000 Colorado workers. By establishing a new solar manufacturing facility in Brighton, VSK will grow this important employment sector and help further Colorado’s commitment to grow clean energy technologies,” OEDIT executive director Eve Lieberman said in a statement.

The VSK project marks the second time in recent months that an energy-related manufacturing operation has taken advantage of incentives and decided to open up shop in Brighton.

Amprius Technologies Inc. (NYSE: AMPX), a Fremont, California, company plans to build a lithium-ion battery production plant in a 1.3 million-square-foot former Sears/Kmart distribution center on Bromley Lane.