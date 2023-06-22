Michelin Guide evaluators begin review in Boulder

BOULDER — Michelin Guide, which said about a week ago that it would launch a Colorado version of its restaurant guide, has begun work in Boulder to determine which restaurants ought to be included.

“Colorado has a dynamic culinary scene, one that’s perfect for the Michelin Guide,” Gwendal Poullennec, the international director of the Michelin Guide, said when the guide announced it would enter Colorado’s hospitality scene after adding California in 2021 and Florida in 2022. “The state’s locations feature many creative restaurant teams and an exciting mix of flavors.”

Restaurants to be included won’t be known until later this year, but Michelin has said it will target Denver, Aspen, Snowmass Village, Boulder, Vail and Beaver Creek in its initial foray into the state.

Its intent, according to Michelin information, is to “highlight the exceptional cuisine, sustainability efforts, and innovation of the culinary industry in Colorado.”

Boulder is already featured by Bon Appétit as America’s Foodiest Town, and some of its restaurants already are home to James Beard, Top Chef and Food Network award winners.

According to Visit Boulder, many Boulder restaurants emphasize sustainable and locally sourced ingredients and a culture of innovation.

“This is an incredible opportunity for the Boulder community,” Charlene Hoffman, CEO of Visit Boulder, said in a written statement. “The presence of the Michelin Guide in Boulder would benefit the entire economic ecosystem, hospitality workforce and cement Boulder’s place among the nation’s top culinary destinations,” she said.

“Colorado’s delicious restaurants are at the heart of our communities, and they are a place where we can gather with friends and family,” said Gov. Jared Polis. “Colorado’s restaurants support our strong economy, and the Michelin Guide is a strong recognition of the incredible talent and delicious locally sourced ingredients that define our restaurant community,” Polis said.

Michelin inspectors anonymously visit restaurants to check out their menus and offerings. It offers one-, two- and three-star ratings and also award the Bib Gourmand distinction to restaurants offering exceptional food at moderate prices. Selected restaurants may also receive a Green Star for commitment to sustainable gastronomy. The guide will also feature special awards for restaurant team professionals and additional recommendations.

The Michelin Guide was established in 1900 by the Michelin brothers to inspire motorists to travel, by providing useful trip-planning information including hotel and restaurant recommendations. Hotel accommodations also will be included in the guide for Colorado. The Michelin Guide is available online.