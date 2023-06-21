Colorado Tech Center flex space trades

LOUISVILLE — A nearly 40,000-square-foot flex-industrial building in Louisville’s Colorado Technology Center business park sold this month for a hair under $7.75 million.

CTC Taylor LLC, a holding company controlled by The Colorado Group principal and broker Neil Littmann and registered to The Colorado Group’s Boulder office address, sold the 39,435-square-foot Class B facility to an entity called 246 S Taylor Louisville LLC, Boulder County real estate records show.

Beyond that generic holding company name, the buyer’s identity is obscure. 246 S Taylor Louisville LLC is registered with the Colorado Secretary of State’s office to an address in Sacramento, California, affiliated with Parasec, a subsidiary of Paracorp Inc., a business-entity formation assistance company. Additional business formation forms filed with the state list a Los Angeles post office box address.

The CTC building, referred to in marketing materials as Parkway Tech Center 1 and purchased by Littmann in 2007 for $3.52 million, is home to tenants such as National Entertainment Network and Alion Science & Technology.