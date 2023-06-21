Real Estate & Construction  June 21, 2023

Colorado Tech Center flex space trades

Lucas High
An aerial photograph of the Colorado Technology Center in Louisville taken in June 2017. Courtesy Etkin Johnson Real Estate Partners.

LOUISVILLE — A nearly 40,000-square-foot flex-industrial building in Louisville’s Colorado Technology Center business park sold this month for a hair under $7.75 million.

CTC Taylor LLC, a holding company controlled by The Colorado Group principal and broker Neil Littmann and registered to The Colorado Group’s Boulder office address, sold the 39,435-square-foot Class B facility to an entity called 246 S Taylor Louisville LLC, Boulder County real estate records show. 

Beyond that generic holding company name, the buyer’s identity is obscure. 246 S Taylor Louisville LLC is registered with the Colorado Secretary of State’s office to an address in Sacramento, California, affiliated with Parasec, a subsidiary of Paracorp Inc., a business-entity formation assistance company. Additional business formation forms filed with the state list a Los Angeles post office box address.

The CTC building, referred to in marketing materials as Parkway Tech Center 1 and purchased by Littmann in 2007 for $3.52 million, is home to tenants such as National Entertainment Network and Alion Science & Technology.

LOUISVILLE — A nearly 40,000-square-foot flex-industrial building in Louisville’s Colorado Technology Center business park sold this month for a hair under $7.75 million.

CTC Taylor LLC, a holding company controlled by The Colorado Group principal and broker Neil Littmann and registered to The Colorado Group’s Boulder office address, sold the 39,435-square-foot Class B facility to an entity called 246 S Taylor Louisville LLC, Boulder County real estate records show. 

Beyond that generic holding company name, the buyer’s identity is obscure. 246 S Taylor Louisville LLC is registered with the Colorado Secretary of State’s office to an address in…

Related Content

New Loxo@Lilly facility brings oncology R&D to Louisville

 June 2, 2022