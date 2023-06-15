Bitwise Industries permanently lays off workers, including those in Greeley
GREELEY — Bitwise Industries Inc., a California-based software and training company that had planned to enter the Greeley market and was remodeling space downtown, has given notice to the state Department of Labor and Employment that it plans to lay off its workers.
Company operations were suspended May 30 when investors seized control of the company as it became financially overextended.
Bitwise was planning to move into offices at 810 Ninth St., Suites 150 and 200, in downtown Greeley but had not completed construction work in the facility. The landlord reported to BizWest that rent had not been paid for April, May or June.
The notice to the CDLE, dated June 14, said the company was complying with the federal Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act, or WARN, and giving notice of the layoff of 625 employees, including 13 in Colorado. It listed “unforeseeable business circumstances and other reasons” for the layoffs.
In the Boulder Valley and Northern Colorado, it listed positions in Boulder, Broomfield, Greeley, Windsor and Larimer County, including the director of Bitwise Industries Greeley, the community outreach coordinator for Greeley, delivery manager and developers.
Separation is permanent, the company said.
The notice was signed by Ollen Douglass, interim president, who leads one of the companies that invested in Bitwise.
GREELEY — Bitwise Industries Inc., a California-based software and training company that had planned to enter the Greeley market and was remodeling space downtown, has given notice to the state Department of Labor and Employment that it plans to lay off its workers.
Company operations were suspended May 30 when investors seized control of the company as it became financially overextended.
Bitwise was planning to move into offices at 810 Ninth St., Suites 150 and 200, in downtown Greeley but had not completed construction work in the facility. The landlord reported to BizWest that rent had not been…
Subscribe now to view this article.
Want to See More!?
OR
Start your subscription to BizWest, The Business Journal of the Boulder Valley and Northern Colorado, TODAY!
Online access PLUS print versions of all Bizwest publications
One month subscription includes:
- 1-month online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-month subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
- 1-year access to daily email newsletter & breaking news alerts.
Online access for one year.
One month subscription includes:
- 1-month online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-year access to daily email newsletter & breaking news alerts.
Online and print versions of all Bizwest publications PLUS premium access to BizWest Datastore for one year.
One year subscription includes:
- 1-year online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-year subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
- 1-year premium online access to unlimited downloads from the BizWest Datastore!
- 1-year premium online access to the Breaking Ground website!
- 1-year access to daily email newsletter & breaking news alerts.
Premium access to the BreakingGround site plus online and print versions of all BizWest publications.
One year subscription includes:
- 1-year online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-year subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
- 1-year premium online access to the Breaking Ground website!
- 1-year access to daily email newsletter & breaking news alerts.
Premium access to the BreakingGround site plus online and print versions of all BizWest publications.
One month subscription includes:
- 1-year premium online access to the Breaking Ground website!
- 1-month online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-month subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
- 1-year access to daily email newsletter & breaking news alerts.