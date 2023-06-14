BizWest TV: Interview with Bennett Richardson of Snelling Staffing Solutions

What are companies looking for in recruits? BizWest associate editor Lucas High discusses labor market trends with Snelling Staffing recruiter Bennet Richardson. The interview was conducted in June 2023 at BizWest’s Mercury 100 event where Snelling was honored as a Mercury 100 Fastest-Growing Private Company in Northern Colorado (Flight III in Northern Colorado for Companies with 2022 revenue between $1,900,001 and $4,900,000) with a 2-year revenue growth of 106%.