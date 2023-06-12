BizWest TV: 2023 IQ Awards winner Jerry Naranjo on commercial use of drones

Naranjo Civil Constructors is a Garden City-based company that harnesses GPS drones to create 3D interactive and measurable maps using a process called photogrammetry. “Photogrammetry works by capturing hundreds of overlapping photos and stitching them together to produce life-like orthomosaic maps, digital elevation models, digital surface models, 3D models and more. Once the data is processed, our team members and clients can measure stockpiles, calculate slopes, compare design files to real-site conditions and prepare for storm events from a bird’s-eye vantage point.”

Click below to read exclusive BizWest profile.

Naranjo harnesses drones to improve engineering