Transportation  June 5, 2023

Jet company selects Gogo for in-flight broadband

BizWest Staff

BROOMFIELD — Gogo Inc. (Nasdaq: GOGO), which provides broadband connectivity services for the business-aviation market, has been selected by flyExclusive to upgrade inflight connectivity.

North Carolina-based flyExclusive, which provides private jet travel services, will use Gogo’s Avance platform to upgrade broadband connectivity in 40 private aircraft.

“More than ever, our customers expect an inflight connectivity and entertainment experience consistent with what they experience on the ground,” Mike Guina, chief operating officer of flyExclusive, said in a written statement.. “After careful consideration, we are excited to continue to utilize Gogo’s industry-leading Avance platform for connectivity upgrades.”

Gogo already supplies Avance systems to 90 flyExclusive aircraft.

Related Content

Gogo posts 6% revenue gain in first quarter

 May 3, 2023

Gogo to pay off $100M in debt early

 May 1, 2023

Gogo sets new sales record, boosts guidance

 November 3, 2022