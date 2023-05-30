Fowler Chevrolet plans larger Broomfield dealership

BROOMFIELD — Auto dealer Fowler Chevrolet is planning to build an updated and expanded sales and service center in Broomfield adjacent to its existing building, which would be demolished after the new space is completed.

Broomfield’s Land Use Review Commission unanimously recommended approval last week of the plan that would combine two lots at 6105 W. 120th Ave. for the construction of a new dealership that would total more than 60,000 square feet.

The construction project, which is planned to occur on the southwest portion of site, “will be executed in phases to allow the existing 43,000-square-foot dealership to remain open during construction,” according to a Broomfield planning memo

The existing Fowler Chevrolet dealership opened in 1987, “and included the east half of the property,” the memo said. “Parking was expanded to include the west half of the property in 1994.”

The design of the expanded dealership was a “marriage” of Broomfield’s land-use requirements, user needs and Chevy branding standards, Matt Graves, an architect representing Fowler’s owners, told Broomfield officials, and the project represents significant “reinvestment in a local, 35-year-old business.”

In addition to offering more space for sales and service, the “updated facility (will) provide better visibility from West 120th Avenue, the planning memo said.

Broomfield Land Use Review Committee member Molly Goodenough said that she expects the expansion project to be “big improvement to the site,” while LUR Committee member Fred Weiss said that capital improvement-spending and increased car sales “bring some positive effects to the fiscal future of Broomfield” in the form of new sales tax revenue.