Walker wins Colorado Manufacturer of the Year award

TIMNATH — Timnath-based Walker Manufacturing Co. has received the Industrial & Equipment Manufacturer of the Year award.

The award was presented at the Colorado Manufacturing Awards in Golden this month. The ceremony recognizes companies in four broad industry categories: Industrial & Equipment, Technology, Consumer, and Craft Food & Beverage manufacturing. Winners were selected for operational excellence including manufacturing prowess, product and market success, workforce engagement and community support, according to information from the organization.

Walker Chairman Bob Walker received the award. “We have people who ask us why we don’t move to the Midwest where many of our competitors are located,” he said. “We don’t want to be somewhere else; we want to be here in Colorado.”

Bart Taylor, founder of CompanyWeek, the host of the contest, said industrial category of the contest was among the most competitive.

“Judges had all six finalists winning at one point or another in the deliberations. Walker Manufacturing’s sustained success and vital role in the Northern Colorado economy were key factors in helping it win Manufacturer of the Year,” he said.

Walker Manufacturing builds the Walker Mower in a 216,000 square-foot facility on a 60-acre property east of Fort Collins. The Walker Mower is a worldwide competitor in the commercial riding mower space, with 25% of its product exported outside of the United States. The third generation, family owned and operated company has been in business since 1957 and was founded by Max and Margaret Walker.

“When my parents moved to Colorado in the mid-’70s, they put down roots that have helped us to come to know wonderful people, just like all of you,” Walker said when presenting the award to the Walker factory team.