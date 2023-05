Noodles CFO departing for retail industry

BROOMFIELD — Carl Lukach, chief financial officer at fast-casual pasta chain Noodles & Co., is leaving the company for another job next month.

He has “accepted a similar role at a company in the retail industry which will allow him to be closer to family,” Noodles said in a news release.

Lukach has been with Noodles since 2020.

Noodles CEO Dave Boennighausen will serve as interim CFO.