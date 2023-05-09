Boulder Creek Festival returns May 26-29

BOULDER – – The 34th annual Boulder Creek Festival®, which welcomed more than 100,000 attendees in 2022, will return to downtown Boulder over Memorial Day weekend, Friday, May 26 through Monday, May 29.

“Boulder Creek Festival is celebrating its 34th year of creating joyful memories for the Boulder community and beyond,” said Boulder Creek Festival Event Director Ryan Slater in a prepared statement. “From music and food to art and family-friendly experiences, this inclusive community event is the official start to summer fun.”

Featured activities at the 2023 Boulder Creek Festival are:

Creekside for Kids: concerts for kids by Jeff & Paige, interactive performances, games, attractions, and more.

Live music: More than 30 musical artists, from rock to reggae, will be playing throughout the weekend.

Street Wise Art Battle: Located at the Boulder Creek Festival Art Zone, this partnership with Street Wise Arts includes 10 artists selected to participate in this painting competition. Their works of art will be displayed in Boulder throughout the year.

Local eats: From vegan and vegetarian to international cuisine and carnival favorites, more than 15 food trucks and vendors are participating.

New in 2023 – Free skate demos and lessons in the library’s parking lot in partnership with Square State Skate all weekend. On Sunday, 303 Board Shop will take over 13th Street for a pro-am skate demonstration and jam.

Creekside Beer Fest: More than 20 breweries such as Avery Brewing Co,, Upslope Brewing Co. and FlyteCo Brewing are participating May 27 and 28. Food for the beer festival will be provided by Boulder’s Bohemian Biergarten.

Many more details are available on the Boulder Creek Festival website.

The festival takes place along Boulder Creek from Ninth to 14th streets between Canyon Boulevard and Arapahoe Avenue.

The festival strives to produce a responsible, zero-waste event. Attendees are encouraged to utilize alternative transportation to and from the event, such as biking, walking or public transportation.Beginning Friday morning, May 26, festival setup will begin and there will be parking closures in the Civic Area, including at the City of Boulder’s Atrium building, Main Boulder Public Library, Penfield Tate II building, and the New Britain and Park Central buildings. Parking is available at the city’s public parking garages downtown.