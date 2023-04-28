JBS USA names Batista Filho as new CEO

GREELEY — JBS USA, the Greeley-based meat-processing company, has named Wesley Batista Filho as the company’s new CEO, effective Monday.

Batista Filho takes over the role from Tim Schellpeper, who announced his retirement.

“We thank Tim for all of his contributions to the success of JBS USA during his tenure,” Gilberto Tomazoni, JBS Global CEO, said in a written statement. “Tim came out of retirement to join our team, producing record results as the head of our Fed Beef business unit and laying the foundation for our continued success as CEO. We wish him all the best in his retirement.”

Schellpeper joined JBS USA in 2017, serving first as president of the JBS USA Fed Beef business unit before becoming CEO of JBS USA. A veteran of the protein industry, Schellpeper served in several senior leadership capacities throughout his career.

“I want to thank JBS USA for the opportunity to contribute to the organization over the past six years,” Schellpeper said. “With this reorganization, I am taking the opportunity to return to retirement and spend more time with my family. I consider my experience at JBS USA the capstone to my career. It has been a pleasure to work alongside the men and women at JBS USA. Any success I had during my tenure is due to them.”

Batista Filho began his career at JBS in 2011 and has held a number of roles, including serving as president of JBS Canada, president of the JBS USA Fed Beef Division, CEO of Seara and CEO of JBS Brazil.