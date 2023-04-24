Greeley leads region in hotel occupancy

Occupancy rates for hotels, bed-and-breakfasts and other overnight lodgings in Greeley led all cities in the Boulder Valley and Northern Colorado in March and for the first three months of 2023, according to the latest Rocky Mountain Lodging Report, issued Monday by the Colorado Hotel and Lodging Association.

Greeley, Fort Collins, Loveland and Longmont also posted higher occupancy compared with the same period of 2022, but Boulder, the U.S. Highway 36 corridor and Estes Park showed slight declines, the report said.

Greeley coupled its 71.7% occupancy rate for March with the region’s lowest average room rate at $95.21. Its year-to-date average occupancy of 67.1% was well ahead of the 64% rate recorded in January through March 2022.

Loveland’s overnight accommodations were 67.6% full in March at an average rate of 126.35 per night, and their 62.7% occupancy rate since the year began was higher than the 56.6% occupancy they posted in the same period last year.

In Longmont, rooms were 64.7% full in March at an average nightly rate of $96.30, and its 57.4% occupancy rate for the first three months of 2023 was up from 55.1% in the same period in 2022. Fort Collins saw 59.9% occupancy in March at an average $113.72 nightly rate, and its 55.8% rate for the first three months of this year was well ahead of a 47.9% rate in January through March 2022.

Estes Park saw 30.6% occupancy in March at an average single-night room rate of $138.70, but its 25% occupancy for the year to date was down from 29.9% in the same period last year.

Boulder accommodations recorded 61.8% occupancy at an average room rate of $164.33 in March, but its 56.8% rate for the first three months of this year was down slightly from the 58.8% rate in January through March 2022. It was the same story along the U.S. 36 corridor between Boulder and Denver; those hotels saw 56.1% occupancy at an average rate of $119.58 in March, but its 50.7% rate for the year to date was down from 54.8% in the same period of 2022.