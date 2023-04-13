National Philanthropy Day Colorado nominations open for youth to win $3,000 prize

DENVER — The National Philanthropy Day committee is seeking youth nominations for Outstanding Youth and Outstanding Youth Group. The winners in each category receive a cash award of $3,000, sponsored by Boettcher Foundation.

The Outstanding Youth award is presented to individual youth volunteers under 18 who have demonstrated an outstanding commitment to the promotion of philanthropy and volunteerism through their work in the community. Outstanding Youth Groups are groups whose members are primarily 18 and younger who also demonstrate their commitment to philanthropy and volunteerism through community service, and act as role models for others.

National Philanthropy Day Colorado is a special day set aside to recognize and pay tribute to individuals and organizations whose contributions improve the quality of our lives, communities and the world. The 2023 event will be held on Nov. 9 at the Seawell Ballroom in Denver.Nominations are due before July 17. Visit afpcc.org for details.