Future Legends adds MLB all-star Torii Hunter to investor roster
WINDSOR — Five-time Major League Baseball all-star Torii Hunter is the newest investor in Future Legends LLC, the developer of the Future Legends sports complex in Windsor.
“Having Torii as a member of the Future Legends family is truly an honor,” Future Legends executive director of operations Casey Katofsky said in a company news release. “His love for the game and his efforts in expanding participation in youth sports around the country is admirable at the highest level. He is a role model to athletes of all ages nationwide, including myself.”
The financial terms of Hunter’s investment in the project were not disclosed.
Once complete, Future Legends will feature more than 100 acres of sports fields and hotels that are expected to draw young players and their families from around the country for tournaments. The site will also be the home of Pioneer League baseball team NoCo Owlz and United Soccer League One professional team Northern Colorado FC.
