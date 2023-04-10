JumpCloud adds lead attorney

LOUISVILLE — JumpCloud Inc., a directory-as-a-service technology platform, has hired Jill Passalacqua as its chief legal officer, a role in which she will oversee legal matters related to commercial growth, compliance, mergers and acquisitions, international expansion and capital markets, the company said in a news release.

She joins JumpCloud from fellow directory-as-a-service technology company Harness Inc.

“Jill’s experience will be valuable as JumpCloud sees increased international demand, more M&A activity, and an expanding partner network,” JumpCloud CEO Rajat Bhargava said in the release. “The entire team welcomes Jill’s counsel, broad background, and proven leadership as we continue to reduce complexity, support the hybrid workplace, and provide secure, frictionless access to organizations around the world.”