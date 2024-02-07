JumpCloud hires exec to scale go-to-market strategy

LOUISVILLE — JumpCloud Inc., a directory-as-a-service technology platform, has hired Micha Hershman as its chief marketing officer, a role where he will help scale “JumpCloud’s go-to-market strategy and (create) programs to deeply engage JumpCloud prospects, partners, and customers,” the company said in a news release.

Hershman’s resume includes marketing roles with companies such as Eventbrite Inc. (NYSE: EB) and Heap Analytics.

“I’m excited to embark on this journey with the team at JumpCloud,” Hershman said in the release. “My greatest professional satisfaction comes from fostering meaningful connections and building productive working relationships that create business success. I’m eager to collaborate with this incredible organization, drive the evolution of the go-to-market function, and partner with everyone to grow the business and support IT admins around the globe.”