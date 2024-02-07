Technology  February 7, 2024

JumpCloud hires exec to scale go-to-market strategy

By

LOUISVILLE — JumpCloud Inc., a directory-as-a-service technology platform, has hired Micha Hershman as its chief marketing officer, a role where he will help scale “JumpCloud’s go-to-market strategy and (create) programs to deeply engage JumpCloud prospects, partners, and customers,” the company said in a news release.

Hershman’s resume includes marketing roles with companies such as Eventbrite Inc. (NYSE: EB) and Heap Analytics.

“I’m excited to embark on this journey with the team at JumpCloud,” Hershman said in the release. “My greatest professional satisfaction comes from fostering meaningful connections and building productive working relationships that create business success. I’m eager to collaborate with this incredible organization, drive the evolution of the go-to-market function, and partner with everyone to grow the business and support IT admins around the globe.”

Categories: Louisville People on the Move Technology Today's News JumpCloud Inc.
Sign up for BizWest Daily Alerts

Related Content

JumpCloud hires chief product officer

 October 10, 2023

JumpCloud makes hire to replace retiring CRO

 June 7, 2023

JumpCloud adds lead attorney

 April 10, 2023