Johnstown approves expansion of Iron Horse commercial development
JOHNSTOWN — The Johnstown Town Council has approved an expansion of the Iron Horse commercial development in north Johnstown.
The development is a project of Centerra Commercial LLC, which is affiliated with McWhinney Real Estate Services Inc.
Iron Horse Filing No. 3 came before the Town Council Monday night for plat approval.
It had already received approval of the Planning and Zoning Commission and received no public input at a P&Z public hearing. It received no public comments Monday night, either.
Filing No. 3 includes 45.8 acres located southeast of High Plains Boulevard and Ronald Reagan Boulevard within the Iron Horse Planned Unit Development.
The filing completes the Iron Horse PUD, with 11 lots to be used for industrial and commercial purposes. Seven of the lots are between 2.1 and 2.7 acres in size, three are between 3.5 and 4.5 acres in size, and one lot will be 11.6 acres.
Town staff said there are no specific users for the lots identified, although the developer has been in discussion with someone looking at the 11.6-acre site. A building constructed on speculation is anticipated, staff said.
The property is mostly surrounded by industrial and warehousing uses, except for the land to the south, which is rural residential and ag land, the town planning documents show.
The Town Council vote was unanimous in approval.
